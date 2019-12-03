Tech giants gather in Wellington for workshop on internet's terror response

Some of the world's biggest tech companies have gathered in New Zealand to see how the internet could better respond to terror attacks like the Christchurch shootings.

More than 100 people from 16 countries, including representatives from YouTube, Facebook and Google, joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington for a two-day workshop.

The March 15 shootings, where 51 people were killed at two mosques, were a wake-up call for the tech giants.

In the first 24 hours, Facebook took down 1.5 million videos of the attacks and on YouTube, a copy of the video was uploaded every second.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recalled how difficult it had been to stop the spread of the video.

"We had no clear person to contact, no clear process to follow," she said today.

Tech companies and 48 countries have signed up to the prime minister's Christchurch Call campaign to end extremist content online.

As part of the Christchurch Call, a plan has been devised to deal with attacks promoted online.

The point of today's workshop is to put that plan to the test in fictional scenarios.

"Fictional they may be, but they are rooted in reality," Ms Ardern said.

She urged the forum to rise above scepticism and show progress.

But following the livestreaming of a shooting in Germany in October, the tech companies had previously refused to release the number of views or how many videos were removed.