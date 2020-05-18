TODAY |

Tech expert dispels 5G myths after arson attacks on cell phone towers

Source:  1 NEWS

A technology expert has dispelled 5G myths after a spate of arson attacks on cell phone towers around New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

We ask technology expert Paul Brislen. Source: Seven Sharp

Three attacks on towers over the weekend mean there have now been 17 suspected attacks over the past two months.

Paul Brislen, of Brislen Communications, told Seven Sharp there is nothing to fear from 5G technology.

He says 5G runs on the same principles as 4G and television and radio waves that have been transmitting safely for many years now.

"Scientists looking into these things can't find any link to illness or harm caused by these technologies," Mr Brislen says.

"Cell phone use has gone through the roof in the past few years and you would think if there was any harm being done we'd have evidence of it."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Over the past six weeks, emergency services have been called out to 17 suspicious cell tower fires. Source: 1 NEWS

The fact cell towers are used by emergency services means burning them down could cause real world harm if people aren't able to get through when in need, he said.

Cell tower arson attacks linked to 5G conspiracies 'putting lives at risk'

"Setting fire to cell phone towers is far more dangerous to people's health and wellbeing than any radio waves coming from them, especially in times like this," he said.

New Zealand
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
Fears up to 30 per cent of NZ manufacturing companies could close
2
Man charged over Auckland car crash in which off-duty police officer died
3
Tonga mourning the loss of Ned Cook, a warrior in its war on methamphetamine
4
Rest home asked to apologise for failing to properly care for resident who later died in hospital
5
How Covid-19 is affecting New Zealand's children
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged over Auckland car crash in which off-duty police officer died

'Digital diary' app coming for Kiwis to keep track of movements during pandemic

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Sweet wormwood extract now classified as a prescription medicine