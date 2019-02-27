'It tears at the very fabric of our society' - Police make emotional statement after man shoots at officers in Christchurch

Police have made an emotional statement following an incident in which a man shot at police in Christchurch last night.



Superintendent John Price, the Canterbury District Commander, told reporters, "The 13,000 people that make up New Zealand Police come to work every day for the purpose of keeping our communities safe".

"They are effective in large part, due to the support and trust and confidence of the wider public. When officers are threatened, harmed or targeted carrying out their duties, it tears at the very fabric of our society.

"It is, simply, unacceptable. The safety and welfare of our staff is my absolute top priority."

The man was wanted in relation to an earlier incident in which he had shot at officers who had signalled for a vehicle to stop over their manner of driving in Wainoni on Saturday.



The car failed to stop, and officers saw what they believed to be shots fired from the vehicle towards police.

After police abandoned the pursuit, further shots were fired from the same vehicle towards a stationary police car parked on Dyers Road.

The second incident occurred after police spotted the vehicle and again signalled for the driver to pull over, after which a second exchange of gunshots involving the man and police took place on Eveleyn Couzins Ave, in Richmond, at around 7.20pm last night.

The man was shot in the lower body.