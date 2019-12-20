TODAY |

Tears, laughter and song as Breakfast wraps up for 2019

Source:  1 NEWS

TVNZ1's Breakfast show has wrapped up for another year, with today's show featuring much laughter, a few tears, and finishing with a song.

John, Hayley, Jenny-May and Matty will be back next year with bells on. Source: Breakfast

Breakfast hosts John Campbell, Hayley Holt, Matty McLean and Jenny-May Clarkson thanked everyone for making the show what it is, from the people working behind the scenes to the viewers at home.

"I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and to thank our viewers," Matty said.

"I have the privilege of travelling around and meeting you - and it is a real privilege to be invited into your homes every morning and we don't take it for granted."

Jenny-May said she had been honoured to join the show this year as the team's newsreader, and that she realised Daniel Faitaua had been a much-loved part of Breakfast before her.

Jenny-May also gave an emotional special message to viewers: "For those of us who have lost someone this year, remember them with fondness, laughter and love.

"We keep their legacy alive by telling their stories, so laugh, love and live this Christmas holidays, and be kind to yourself."

To round out the show, John Campbell introduced the whole Breakfast team, before handing over to the beautiful voices of AUT group Oceania Voices.

Breakfast will return next year on January 20.

