 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Tears in court as man accused of murdering Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson granted name suppression

share

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

A 36-year-old man has appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with murder and kidnapping over the McLaren Falls homicide investigation.

Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.
Source: 1 NEWS

The charges relate to the death of Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson.

The 26-year-old father of one's body was found at McLaren Falls a short drive from Tauranga on July 13.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on August 7.

Members from the public gallery called out to the accused as he was led away, while others sobbed.

Over the weekend a 27-year-old was also charged with being an accessory after the fact.

James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Paterson's death was the third - although not related - in a spree of gang connected homicides Waikato police are investigating.

Related

Sam Kelway

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

2
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:45
3
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

00:16
4
Reports say multiple people have been shot in the city with victims spread across many blocks

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 other victims injured in Toronto shooting

5
The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

00:16
Reports say multiple people have been shot in the city with victims spread across many blocks

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 other victims injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.

01:22
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those extra layers on, as central New Zealand get some fresh snow today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.