Tears in court as man accused of murdering Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson granted name suppression

A 36-year-old man has appeared in the Hamilton District Court charged with murder and kidnapping over the McLaren Falls homicide investigation.

The charges relate to the death of Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson.

The 26-year-old father of one's body was found at McLaren Falls a short drive from Tauranga on July 13.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on August 7.

Members from the public gallery called out to the accused as he was led away, while others sobbed.

Over the weekend a 27-year-old was also charged with being an accessory after the fact.