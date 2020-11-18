Tears flow as Taranaki hero 'Aunty Lola', fighting cancer for third time, surprised with $10k for her generosity

Everyone in the South Taranaki town Manaia knows Aunty Lola – she is the go-to person if you need some help and is well known for putting other people’s needs before her own.

Despite her own health challenges, she just gets on and continues to lend a hand at every opportunity she gets.

She has been known to give someone the coat off her back and also teaches lots of locals how to drive.

Everything is done out of the kindness of her heart and to Lola, everyone is whānau.

Little wonder then, when Lola was struck down by cancer for a third time, the people who love her wanted to reward her.

That’s why she is this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner with a prize of $10,000 to put herself first, for a change.