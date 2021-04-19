Tears flow as girl, 12, reunites with step-mum at Sydney Airport after 'very tough' year apart

Emotions were high at Sydney Airport today as families separated by the pandemic, reunited for the first time in months.
It’s been well over a year since 12-year-old Isabella Lauaki last got to hug her dad, separated by border closures for the past 16-months.
Touching down on the first flight in Australia as part of the bubble, she and her step-mother Bianca organised a surprise trip to reunite the pair.
“It was very exciting, I’m very excited to see my family here.. I’m really just going to hug him, hold him tight,” she told 1 NEWS.
Bianca Lauaki says it’s been “very tough” to be separated for so long from her step-daughter, calling and emailing each other every day.
“I guess through emails and calls. I get along really well with her mum so just calling her while I’m at work,” she says.
“It’s easy for us to say it’s unfair but I understand. It’s just so good that it’s over.”
Isabella’s planned to stay for the next four weeks, allowing her some long-awaited quality time with her Australian family.