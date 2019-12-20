Tears all around as woman who helps needy in South Auckland surprised with $3500

It was tears all around this morning when Raewyn Graham was surprised by TVNZ1's Breakfast crew as the New World nice list competition winner.

Raewyn was nominated by her friend Carery Brooks for her work starting up Onehunga Community Embracing the Homeless and Families - a group that helps needy people in the Auckland suburb.

"Oh my goodness, Kerri," Raewyn exclaimed after she was surprised at home by Breakfast's Jordyn Rudd, a television camera and her friend.

Raewyn received a $2500 New World giftcard, as well as $1000 for her charity.

Raewyn and Carery were both tearful as they hugged, and back in the studio Breakfast host Hayley Holt was also wiping her eyes.

Every Saturday, the group feeds, clothes and supports 40 people. They've been running the initiative for about five months.

Carery praised Raewyn for her work: "She just does everything. She does the food, she arranges everything, she makes sure all the kids have clothes."

Raewyn, however, deflected the praise to others.

"Our community is wonderful. I love it here in Onehunga," she said. "So many people come and help. They've got big hearts."