 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tear gas fired as police hunt for person in Napier

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:28
2
Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.

Nadal edges Grigor Dimitrov advancing to Aussie Open final against old rival Roger Federer

00:20
3
A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.

Watch: Aussie larrikins come up with the greatest slip and slide in history

00:29
4
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

00:21
5
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

AOS conclude operation in Napier but still seek wanted man

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.

00:17
Iran's Reza Rashidpour gripped his arm before slumping into a chair and on to the floor.

Watch: 'Nervous attack' sees Iranian TV presenter collapse on air with chest pain

Reza Rashidpour first slurs his words and appears to have difficulty breathing.

02:01
Following a top-level report into brutal attacks by patients, urgent changes are being made to Wellington's three district health boards.

Health Minister dismisses calls for nationwide mental health inquiry, despite spate of murders

"Cracks are starting to appear, big cracks, and unfortunately people are dying."

02:04
The Government gave owners of Wellington's unreinforced masonry buildings one year to get them up to standard.

Wellington building owner calls for power to force tenants out so quake strengthening can be sped up

Building owners and engineers fear there won't be enough time or workers to meet the Government's 12 month deadline.

00:16
Homes are being evacuated near the ACME Industries building in Upper Hutt due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Video: Massive factory fire put out in Upper Hutt after plumes of black smoke billow into sky

Smoke from the ACMA industries factory prompted dozens of 111 calls just after 7pm.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ