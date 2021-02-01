'Teamwork and unity' main focus for National Party as annual retreat kicks off

Team work and unity will be a major focus at the National Party annual retreat which starts today in Wellington.

The two-day meeting was set to take place in Whangārei, but the party decided last week to move it following the Northland Covid-19 case.

National Party leader Judith Collins said last year was very challenging for the party and there were clear problems around unity.

"It is very important that we start the year well, everyone focused on what is important for New Zealanders.

"What they do want us to be doing is all working very well and hard together, and that's what we're very much focused on."

The party would also look at major issues facing New Zealand including housing, infrastructure, hardship, and the economy.

"The fact that some parts of the economy are doing fine, but many others are really struggling."

Collins said the adoption of technology would also be a talking point, and how that would positively shape almost everything New Zealanders did.

But the two-day retreat was mainly about listening to other people.