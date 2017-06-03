Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

Breaking News
Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling has given his condolences on behalf of his team to the family of the 62-year-old New Zealand woman who died after a boat collision in Bermuda on Friday.
Mary Elizabeth McKee, a big supporter of Team New Zealand, died from the collision and her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.
"I would just like to pass our condolences from Emirates Team New Zealand to the McKee family who obviously had a tragedy here last night and our thoughts are with them and their family," the Kiwi helmsman said in a press conference after Emirates Team New Zealand's loss against Oracle.
A spokesperson from the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital in Bermuda told 1 NEWS that husband Arthur McKee is now in a stable condition.
The Christchurch couple had four adult children, two sons and two daughters, according to the Sunday Star Times.
Mr McKee was driving a 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable the couple and a 26-year-old British man were in, when the boat collided with a 17 ft. centre console vessel.
Bermuda Police said they arrested the local male driver of the 17 ft. centre console vessel "on suspicion of impaired operation of a watercraft".
"He complied with a demand for breath samples and passed the test," a Bermuda Police spokesperson said.
"A forensic pathologist will be arriving on island in due course to assist with the investigation."
Denis Owen, owner of a local charter vessel told The Royal Gazette his crew received a distress call and immediately assisted in search efforts.
"One of our crew members jumped into the water with a rescue device," he said.
Mr Owen said Mrs McKee was brought back on the boat and CPR was performed before paramedics took over at the dock.
"Everyone was pretty upset."
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said they are aware of the death of a New Zealand woman in a boating accident in Bermuda.
Emirates Team New Zealand are currently racing in the Great Sound in Bermuda, competing in the America’s Cup.
Bermuda's Minister of National Security, Jeff Baron, described the incident as, "a sad and tragic event".
