Teaching students in coronavirus lockdown a 'significant challenge', Principals Federation says

Source:  1 NEWS

The executive of the Principals Associations says while teaching students during the coronavirus lockdown is a "significant challenge", it could also be a bonding experience between children and parents.

Perry Rush says learning at home could be a valuable bonding experience for parents and children. Source: Breakfast

Almost all schoolchildren will not be heading back to school today as the country prepares to enter a Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown that kicks in at 11.59pm on Wednesday, and the school holidays have been brought forward to start next week.

Speaking this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Principals Association executive Perry Rush said the holidays will be the easy part, and then teachers and students will need to adjust to a "new landscape" around teaching, and take it one week at a time.

"I think lots of schools are really well set up for online learning, however, there are lots of schools that are only just moving into that sector," Mr Rush said.

"I think government do recognise there's a significant challenge in this space and they are moving with the tech providers to explore the options to get broadband into homes and also devices."

Teachers will look to teach remotely where possible. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Rush teachers and principals had already acted well beyond their own interests by keeping schools open as long as they did.

"We've seen the virus start to move into our country - they've held the fort," he said.

"They've been down at the school there for kids to come - I think that's an incredibly brave position - they've kept schools open."

Parents and students should try to focus on short term goals, he said, starting with the holidays, during which parents can spend time with their children and make sure their family situation is prepared.

"Then we've got an opportunity - an opportunity to explore learning experiences at home, and I hope, to build warm quality relationships between the adults at home and young people," Mr Rush said.

"That's something that could be quite special."

Mr Rush said teachers will be planning home learning programmes in the latter half of this week.

"We hope it doesn't go beyond a month."

