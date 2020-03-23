Teaching Council calls on Government to shut schools, early childhood centres

The Teaching Council is urging the Government to shut early childhood centres and schools to control the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand made the call today in an open letter to the Prime Minister.

The letter states it's on behalf of all teachers, who want the Government to act now.

On Saturday the Prime Minister introduced a four-stage coronavirus alert system, New Zealand is currently at stage two.

Stage two is where Covid-19 is contained but the risks are growing as more cases arise. Unnecessary travel should be contained and more travel restrictions are put in place.

However, in the letter The Teachers Council asked the Prime Minister to change the alert level to four, which means schools and early childhood centres would close and the public would be urged to stay at home.

"The Council supports you and your leadership of Aotearoa, but please - help us to keep our tamariki and rangatahi safe. We can only do that, if you allow us to keep ourselves and our loved ones, safe too," said Lesley Hoskin, chief executive of the Teachers Council in the letter.

Currently three Auckland schools are closed for 72 hours after students or staff members have or have come in contact with Covid-19.

Glendowie College, Marist College for Girls, Randwick Park Intermediate School are all closed.

Marist Primary School, next door to Marist College for Girls is also shut as a precaution.

New Zealand currently has 66 confirmed cases of Covid-19.