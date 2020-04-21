Teachers 'up for the challenge' with schools set to reopen under Level 3 restrictions - Principals' Federation

Principals' Federation President Perry Rush is calling on teachers and principals to put their "shoulder to the wheel" as some students head back to school next week.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown will end at 11.59pm Monday April 27, before the Alert Level 3 lockdown kicks in for at least two weeks.



Level 3 will see some schools reopening for the children of essential workers.

While some teachers have criticised the move as making educators "babysitters", Mr Rush disagreed and said his school - Hastings Intermediate - were ready to meet the challenge.

"I think the Prime Minister set out a challenge towards the end of her media conference yesterday. She talked about this idea of principals and teachers being called upon at this time," he said.

"I think the term babysitter is a really unfortunate term, I certainly don't see it that way at all.

"I think principals and teachers have a job, the job is to help this country get back on it's feet. I think that's a really important job.

"Getting this country moving forward is something that principals and teachers take really seriously, and I have to say in my conversations with my colleagues they're up for it."

Mr Perry said there was no clear indication of how many students would be back at school next week, and detail on how the new way of life at schools was yet to be fine tuned. He said schools would be having those conversations this week and seeing what teachers would help in person or remotely.

"This is a challenge and I think we have to be quite honest and see it as that, it won't be easy. Schools by their very nature are places where young people come into close contact with each other and with their teachers.

"It's a challenge teachers and principals are up for. We'll do our absolute best but there's no doubt that in a school context close contact occurs.

"There's a whole variety of different approaches that could be taken.

"I don't have any concerns that schools, teachers and principals will put their shoulder to the wheel."