TODAY |

Teachers' strike marked for next week called off

Andrew Macfarlane
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Politics
Andrew Macfarlane

The PPTA has called off strike action marked down for next week.

Members of the secondary teachers' union had organised rostered strikes for the next month, with year 10 students set to be affected on Tuesday, June 11.

A spokesperson for the PPTA told 1 NEWS that strike has been called off.

The message was sent to PPTA members last night.

It came on the eve of a meeting between the union and Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

The PPTA would not comment on whether that meeting has played a part in the decision to call off Tuesday's strike.

The minister's office had no comment at this stage.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The announcement comes after the PPTA met with Education Minister Chris Hipkins. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    New Zealand
    Education
    Politics
    Andrew Macfarlane
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:25
    The announcement comes after the PPTA met with Education Minister Chris Hipkins.
    Teachers' strike marked for next week called off
    2
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    3
    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
    John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
    4
    Christchurch quake housing sits empty amid homelessness
    5
    The family has lived in a rental with just one bedroom for four years.
    Mangere family of six spend four years in one-bedroom rental waiting for state housing
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:47

    Southland maternity like 'Russian roulette', midwife says
    00:34
    Ms Ardern and Deputy PM Winston Peters shared a joke, looking relaxed ahead of the important discussions.

    The winners and losers - 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay's picks for Government's Cabinet reshuffle
    01:11
    Hundreds of toys were delivered as part of Eid celebrations.

    Touching video shows Muslim kids gifted soft toys donated in tribute to Christchurch terrorist attack victims

    Inaccurate reports of Dutch euthanasia death shared by MPs, Disability Rights Commissioner