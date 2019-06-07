Teachers' strike marked for next week called off

The PPTA has called off strike action marked down for next week.

Members of the secondary teachers' union had organised rostered strikes for the next month, with year 10 students set to be affected on Tuesday, June 11.

A spokesperson for the PPTA told 1 NEWS that strike has been called off.

The message was sent to PPTA members last night.

It came on the eve of a meeting between the union and Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

The PPTA would not comment on whether that meeting has played a part in the decision to call off Tuesday's strike.