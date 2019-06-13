Teachers' pay deal: Workload concerns not fixed but 'time to move on'

The union for secondary school teachers says they want to move forward after accepting the government's latest offer on pay and conditions.

The Post Primary Teachers' Association said 65 per cent of its members had accepted the offer, ending months of negotiations and teacher strikes.

The offer includes a lump sum payment of $1500 for union members and salary rises of about 3 per cent next month and each of the next two years.

PPTA president Jack Boyle said it's a step forward. He said it was a relatively close vote for the collective agreement, with much more support for an accord agreement with the Ministry of Education and Educational Institute Te Riu Roa.

"[The contract] didn't have a hell of a lot in it to address the workload concerns that everyone in secondary is experiencing, most particularly new teachers and middle leaders, and it potentially didn't have a hell of a lot about the recruitment and retention of teachers.

"So I guess that's why the votes for the accord are higher than the votes for the collective agreement.

"It demonstrates a level of commitment and pragmatism from teachers that even though the workload and supply components were not what they'd hoped, they want to move forward through that accord space with the government."