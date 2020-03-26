Teachers offer advice to Kiwi parents facing four weeks of home-schooling in lockdown

Kiwi parents are facing four weeks of homeschooling with the national lockdown now in effect, but a couple of teachers say the learning opportunity shouldn't daunt them. Instead, it can be seen as a chance for a bit of fun.

Keryn and Karl Fothergill, who both teach at Fitzroy School in New Plymouth, joined TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning to give Kiwi parents some advice on educating.

Their advice? Don't try to be teachers.

"We know parents aren't experts and that's not their job so it's important just to keep things really, really light and fun," Keryn said.

"Fun is the key objective. If it isn't fun for everyone, don't do it."