Teachers need to be paid more and have their workload reduced: Simon Bridges

Breakfast
Simon Bridges says the Government's offer to teachers is not enough, and more needs to be done to pay them more and reduce their workload.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'

1 NEWS
New Zealand is set to have a referendum on the personal use of cannabis by, or at, the 2020 election. 

TVNZ1's Q+A sat the two sides of the argument down, with Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick debating national director of Family First Bob McCoskrie on the topic. 

It comes as Canada is just days out from legalising recreational cannabis.

"Canada is going to be doing this on Wednesday this coming week," Ms Swarbrick said, calling the country's regulations "robust". 

"They are focussed on harm reduction, they're focussed on education, they're focussed on taking it out of the hands of kids.  I think that's quite different from models that we have seen perhaps in the likes of Colorado which are more free market type models."

Ms Swarbrick said the legislation would be provided in New Zealand prior to a referendum, so the public would know what they would be voting on. 

However, Mr McCoskrie said it would be "putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana". 

"When you talk about a referendum on marijuana... people are thinking of rolling a joint and the mellow euphoria and it's going to harm nobody.

"But what you actually find is that this is big marijuana, at a time when we are kicking big tobacco out of this country finally because we have realised the health harms."

Watch the full debate here: 

Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First and Chloe Swarbrick Green Party MP debate whether NZ should legalise the use and sale of cannabis.

The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem. Source: Q+A
Kererū takes out 2018 Bird of the Year competition

Anna Whyte
Politics and News Reporter
1 NEWS
Anna Whyte

The kererū has been crowned the 2018 Bird of the Year, 

The bird had help from high profile New Zealanders such as National's Paula Bennett and the Green Party's Chloe Swarbrick. 

It is described by its campaign managers on the Forest & Bird website as: "Clumsy, drunk, gluttonous and glamorous, the kererū exudes a charming ennui that's a nice counterpoint to the industrious verve commonly observed in the bird world."

Manager Tim Onnes told 1 NEWS previously the kererū deserved the award because the are "the big strapping flying labradors of the forest and they're hugely important for spreading the seeds of native trees". 

He said their "girth" sets them apart from the flock. 

This year's competition was hit by fraudulent votes, after Forest & Bird's independent scrutineer Dragonfly Data Science picked up the heightened voting from across the ditch, that came from one I.P. address. 

"They picked up the votes and shut them down," Forest & Bird said in a tweet. 

The shag received 310 votes in just over four hours. 

The Bird of the Year was announced on RNZ's Morning Report. 

The kea took out the competition in 2017. 

The wood pigeon, known for its large body and appetite, prevailed in the increasingly popular competition. Source: 1 NEWS
Anna Whyte
Simon Bridges defends previous National government’s record on fuel taxes - 'We wouldn’t have put it on at the current time'

Breakfast
Simon Bridges has defended the previous National government’s record on fuel excise taxes, saying prices – in terms of tax – increased less in nine years under National than it had in this term.

Mr Bridges did not argue that National introduced six excise taxes on fuel between 2008 and 2017, raising the price 17 cents.

"Here’s the deal, we did that (the six excise taxes) over nine years, in Auckland in the last year, fuel prices, in terms of the tax, have gone up over 20 cents in this term."

"It’s much faster, much more radical, the problem the government’s got which they should have seen coming is that it is at a time where oil prices are going up significantly, the dollar is going down, that’s really hurting Kiwis and that’s why they should get rid of these new taxes."

He said a National government would not have put on an excise tax in the current climate.

"In relation to the excise tax you said they’d put up 3.5 per cent. I was really clear, we wouldn’t have put it on at the current time."

Mr Bridges said National would also get rid of the regional fuel tax.

"I’ve always said on the regional fuel tax, we wouldn’t have imposed it and we would get rid of it – no ifs, no buts."

The Opposition leader said fuel prices – in terms of tax – increased less under the nine years of the previous National government than it had in this term. Source: Breakfast
Government's new $10.5m teacher recruitment boost 'probably isn't enough' to avert strike, union leader says

1 NEWS
The Government announced yesterday that it will spend an additional $10.5 million to recruit 850 additional teachers for next year - bringing the total cost of this year's recruitment drive to $40 million.

But is it enough to avert another nationwide teachers strike? New Zealand Educational Institute president Lynda Stuart told Breakfast this morning that she's not so sure.

"We're welcoming the fact that the Government is acknowledging that we are in a crisis, and that we do have an extensive teacher shortage," the union leader said. "But what we're also saying is that probably isn't enough...There's some significant work that still needs to be done."

In a secret ballot last month, primary school teachers resoundingly rejected a pay offer from the Government that would have seen a three per cent per year raise for most of them. The vote sent a clear message that the offer needed to also address the teacher shortage, Ms Stuart said at the time.

The PPTA announcement increases the pressure on the government and could inconvenience parents nationwide. Source: 1 NEWS

Teachers have left New Zealand to work overseas because of the conditions here, Ms Stuart said today.

"Yes, we need a significant pay jolt, and we acknowledge the Government has done some work towards that - not enough, as yet," she said. "But what is really concerning our membership is that nothing has been done around the workload issues that have been identified over a long period of time.

"Reducing class sizes, insuring that teachers get the support that they need for those children who have additional learning needs, insuring that they get the time that they need - non-contact time - to be able to really prepare and plan for those children, and to insure that we get the very, very best for each and every child in this country is what our teachers are crying out for.

"We know it costs money, but aren't our children in this country worth it? I believe so, and I think our public is saying that they believe so as well."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins sits down with Corin Dann to discuss pay and getting more teachers into our classrooms. Source: Q+A

The plan announced yesterday by Education Minister Chris Hipkins aims to recruit 650 extra primary teachers and 200 extra secondary teachers.

"We are determined to pull out all the stops to meet next year's projected shortfall," Mr Hipkins said.

The overseas recruitment target has also been increased for 2019 from 400 up to 900.

A new ballot will be distributed to teachers tomorrow, and they'll have until Oct 25 to vote on accepting or rejecting the latest Government offer.

"Our members will tell us what they think about that," Ms Stuart said today. "I wouldn't be surprised if they reject this, but we'll see."

NZ Educational Institute president Lynda Stuart tells Breakfast she’s sceptical the plan will avert another strike.
