TODAY |

Teachers expected to announce decision today on Government's latest pay offer

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Employment

A decision from the Primary Teachers Union on the Government's latest pay offer will be announced this morning.

Voting in the online ballot closed late last night, with the latest offer worth $1.4 billion. The latest offer includes an increase in salary, restoration in pay parity and extra teacher-only days.

The offer came after last month saw the largest education strike in New Zealand's history.

Under the terms of the new deal most teachers would get a $12,000 salary rise, if the deal is ratified.

Tens of thousands of primary and secondary teachers took to the streets last month, leaving schools across the country closed for a day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The revised proposal, worth nearly $1.5 billion, is being backed by the union for the first time. Source: 1 NEWS

The Post Primary Teachers' Association released a statement saying it included a lump sum payment of $1500 for union members only and a new top salary step of $90,000.

All secondary teachers would receive an annual pay increase of three per cent.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the unions had recommended the new offer to their members.

Mr Hipkins said the one-off pay injection would help restore pay parity between primary and secondary teachers.

"It's always been the Government’s objective to restore pay parity, between primary and secondary teachers over the long term.

"It made sense to bring that forward and get it sorted once and for all."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Voting ended last night regarding the latest Government offer of $1.4 billion. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Education
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
A 59-year-old man died on a footpath near Fanshawe Street at around 10pm last night.
Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand
2
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
3
The traditional art of tā moko is making a comeback with designs unique to the wearer and their whakapapa.
Auckland couple takes art of tā moko to another level
4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
5
Auckland cop told man to 'f*** off back to whatever island you came from'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

New Plymouth woman jailed after 'psychologically butchering' daughters
Wanaka's Northlake subdivision.

Controversial Wanaka hotel plan approved by Queenstown Lakes council

Concept drawing for memorial for Christchurch terrorist attack victims released
01:39
June 25 marks he start of the Māori new year.

Matariki celebrations underway as star cluster's rise heralds start of Māori New Year