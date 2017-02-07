Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

A New Zealand nutritionist shares TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua's dismay over an Australian kindergarten chastising a parent over a chocolate slice in the child's lunchbox.

A note from the South Australian kindy was headlined with an unhappy face and has been a talking point in the media on both sides of the Tasman after it was posted on Facebook on February 2.

The note reads: 'Your child has chocolate slice from the Red Food category today. Please choose healthier options for kindy'.

During an on air discussion with his colleagues on Breakfast today, Faitaua took exception with the note saying treats like the chocolate slice are OK "in moderation".

"For us it's quite hard to be told how to parent your own children," the father of three boys said.

"I consider myself and wife good parents and if we want to give our child a treat they'll run it off in a couple of days.

"You don't throw a cake in the lunchbox and that's their lunch.

"They'll have their apple, they'll have their sandwiches. But our kids are quite fussy … and as long as they eat something I'm happy, in moderation."

Auckland nutritionist Nikki Hart agrees with Faitaua's view saying it's not the role of childcare providers to dictate what children should eat.

"Early childhood educators aren't nutritionists. An occasional piece of chocolate is OK, but not if it occurs every day," Ms Hart told 1 NEWS NOW.

She says she wouldn't have a problem if educators inform parents about bad food choices for their kids if they're being sent to kindy or childcare regularly with unhealthy food.

"A note could be useful if it's appearing everyday," she said.

"There's no such thing as good and bad food ... it's when it becomes a consistent item in a lunchbox when it's not OK."

Ms Hart sympathises with educators who she says are health aware.

"Early childhood educators are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They are very mindful about [the affects of food on] allergies and obesity."