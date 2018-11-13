Teachers across NZ plan the 'largest' strike after turning down government offer

Primary and secondary school teachers across the country are uniting in a joint strike starting May 29, NZEI Te Riu Roa and the Post Primary Teacher's Association (PPTA) announced today.

Primary school principals also voted in favour of the strike.

The vote was carried out among principals and teachers in secret ballot meetings across New Zealand, and a PPTA online ballot was also available for secondary school teachers.

The joint strike is said to be the largest ever industrial action by New Zealand teachers, covering almost 50,000 members across the two unions.

Parents and members of the public are encouraged to join them around the country.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Lynda Stuart says teachers are raising their voices together to say they need the government to prioritise addressing the education crisis.

"Giving teachers time to teach and to lead, and ensuring teaching is a viable long-term career choice, is essential if children are to get the teaching and learning they deserve," she says.

"We know we have enormous support from parents and we ask all New Zealanders to support us in our fight for the future of education in New Zealand.

"Teachers have spoken – they want the government to find a solution, now. Our children cannot wait, and neither can our teachers."

PPTA president Jack Boyle says.

"Teachers do not take strike action lightly. We would rather be with our kids in our classrooms. We want a positive outcome."

Primary teachers and principals have also confirmed they are not in favour of the Government's current package to settle their collective agreements, as it does not address the issues that they are facing.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted says the strike action will not offer a solution but instead disruption to the learning of thousands of children and many young people.

"We encourage NZEI Te Riu Roa and NZPPTA’s wider campaigns to recognise the investment the Government has made to date in education, which includes 600 new learning support coordinator roles as part of $500 million for learning support."

"Throughout our ongoing pay discussions, we have been willing to discuss options for the combined $1.2 billion settlement."