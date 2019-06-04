Teacher unions announce legal action over back-pay delay

New Zealand's two largest teacher unions have today announced they will be taking legal action against Novopay.

The NZEI and PPTA made the decision after being told by Novopay that teachers wouldn't be receiving payment for their new rates, which came into effect on July 1, until September 11.

"This delay is completely unacceptable," PPTA President Jack Boyle said.

"The Minister of Education has now undertaken to look into the delay – a welcome response.

"We are also taking action. We have instructed our lawyers to file proceedings seeking urgent compliance orders for payment and, if necessary, penalties for late payment," Mr Boyle said.