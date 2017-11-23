Te Ururoa Flavell eyes business role but not saying goodbye to politics just yet

Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell is dusting off his CV and eyeing up his next career move, this time in the business world.

Mr Flavell told Seven Sharp it's been a huge adjustment for him since losing his Waiariki seat and the party's voice in Parliament at the election.

Two months on from his shock loss of Waiariki, the former Maori Party MP and minister is now back home in Rotorua, coaching at a gym, and planning his next move into a business role.

"Definitely want to be along the sort of same lines that I've been in as a minister as well. That sort of relationship building, nation building, stuff to bridge gaps between Maori and Pakeha which I think the Maori Party was very much a part of in New Zealand politics," Mr Flavell said.

Twelve years of Parliamentary life wound up overnight after his defeat on September 23, but he's not saying goodbye to politics just yet.

"I just got to let that sit and give it a little bit more time," he said.

"We've got three years to reflect on it because you never know, you just never know what's around the corner. So the door is still open, the door is still open.

"But I think that we've got to do a full refresh for our people such that they do want to vote for us again."

Mr Flavell had a departing tip for Parliament to help those who follow in his footsteps.

"Life after Parliament, man they should have written a manual about it because it's a huge adjustment. I found it really hard for the first couple of weeks but I've sort of come through pretty much most of it," he said.