Te Upoko O Te Ika – the oldest Māori radio station – is under threat of closure

Biosecurity New Zealand today confirmed a property in the Tasman district as positive for the bacterial cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, the first time the disease has been found in this region.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says the affected property is a mixed sheep and beef farm near Motueka and the farm was identified through the tracing of animals from known infected farms.

It is connected to other infected properties through animal movements.

As with all other infected properties, the farm is now under a Restricted Place Notice under the Biosecurity Act, which effectively places the farm in quarantine lockdown, restricting the movement of animals and other risk goods on and off the property.

MPI says it won’t be publically naming the farm but neighbours who share a boundary with the infected property will be notified and the risk to neighbouring farms is very low.

As part of the Government and sector group programme to eradicate the disease, all infected groups of cattle on the farm will ultimately be culled, in agreement with the farmer concerned around timing, MPI says.

Mycoplasma bovis response incident controller Dr Catherine Duthie says while it may be little comfort to farmers with infected cattle, progress is being made in the response.

"Nationally, the number of active infected properties has dropped to 35, while 28 farms have been cleaned and depopulated and those farmers are moving forward with their farming business."

Wth the spring bulk milk surveillance programme beginning in the North Island, there is a chance that the number of infected properties may increase, but MPI is cautiously optimistic the number will not increase dramatically, Dr Duthie says.