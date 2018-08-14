Te Upoko O Te Ika – the oldest Māori radio station – is under threat of closure

Yvonne Tahana
1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter
Biosecurity New Zealand today confirmed a property in the Tasman district as positive for the bacterial cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, the first time the disease has been found in this region.
The Ministry for Primary Industries says the affected property is a mixed sheep and beef farm near Motueka and the farm was identified through the tracing of animals from known infected farms.
It is connected to other infected properties through animal movements.
As with all other infected properties, the farm is now under a Restricted Place Notice under the Biosecurity Act, which effectively places the farm in quarantine lockdown, restricting the movement of animals and other risk goods on and off the property.
MPI says it won’t be publically naming the farm but neighbours who share a boundary with the infected property will be notified and the risk to neighbouring farms is very low.
As part of the Government and sector group programme to eradicate the disease, all infected groups of cattle on the farm will ultimately be culled, in agreement with the farmer concerned around timing, MPI says.
Mycoplasma bovis response incident controller Dr Catherine Duthie says while it may be little comfort to farmers with infected cattle, progress is being made in the response.
"Nationally, the number of active infected properties has dropped to 35, while 28 farms have been cleaned and depopulated and those farmers are moving forward with their farming business."
Wth the spring bulk milk surveillance programme beginning in the North Island, there is a chance that the number of infected properties may increase, but MPI is cautiously optimistic the number will not increase dramatically, Dr Duthie says.
"This is a really tough time for all the affected farmers who find themselves in this situation through no fault of their own. MPI, Rural Support Trusts, and industry are supporting them but they will also need support from their neighbours and communities," she says.
Questioning over reducing MP numbers and removing Māori seats turned to a discussion of Winston Peters' "undoubted courage" in Parliament today.
ACT Party leader David Seymour asked the Prime Minister about support in her Cabinet of his policy proposals that he discussed at the latest ACT Party conference.
He proposed abolishing the Māori seats, reducing the number of MPs from 120 to 100, and also cutting the number of ministers in government.
In July, 2017, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said if his party was part of the next Government he wanted a referendum to decide if the Maori seats are needed and in September, 2016, Mr Peters said the numbers of MPs should be reduced to 100 to save tax payer money.
Mr Seymour asked the Jacinda Ardern today if she was "concerned that New Zealand First might vote for my smaller Government bill, given that they have supported the same concept in the past?"
"No," Ms Ardern answered.
The ACT leader the asked the Prime Minister if that was "because Winston Peters is a lion on the hustings and a lamb in Cabinet?"
Mr Peters then became involved, telling Speaker Trevor Mallard: "It's worse than that, sir. He's called into question my undoubted courage, and I do not need a member of the 'Oblivion Party' to be doing that."
Mr Mallard told Mr Peters "he needs to take a bit of care", and said his comment to Mr Seymour took the exchange to "one inappropriate comment each".