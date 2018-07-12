 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Te Tari - The Office: Inside Speaker Trevor Mallard's office, full of history and old wigs

share

Source:

Q+A

TVNZ1's Whena Owen takes a look around the Speaker's office. 

Speaker Trevor Mallard shows Whena around his office full of history and old wigs "I’ve got to learn not to interfere too often.."
Source: Q+A

Previous Te Tari - The Office. 

Whena Owen visits the Green MP in her office where yoga breaks help get her through some very long days.
Source: 1 NEWS
Whena Owen visits Chris Bishop in this week's episode of Te Tari (The Office). What his wall photos reveal about the Hutt South MP.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

3

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

01:49
5
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Light wind in the south, with a fine rest of the day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:45
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

It follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary, who investigate paranormal activity in the capital.


01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.