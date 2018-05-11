Te Reo thrash metal band Alien Weaponry's album Tū hits number one on the New Zealand album chart

Te reo thrash metal band Alien Weaponry's debut album has shot to number one on the New Zealand album chart.

Guitarist and lead singer Lewis de Jong said in a statement the band hoped Tū would make it onto the charts, "but we never thought it would hit number one".

The Northland band's Te Reo Māori lyrics have been played in over 50 radio stations in the US.

The band’s latest single Kai Tangata last week also rocketed to the No. 1 slot on the prestigious Devil’s Dozen countdown for the Liquid Metal show on New York based Sirius XM.

Tū was released on June 1.

Alien Weaponry is made up of three teenagers, 15-year-old Lewis de Jong is the lead singer and guitarist, his 17-year-old brother Henry plays drums, while 15-year-old bassist Ethan Trembath rounds out the band.