'Te Reo is not maths!' - Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party's Carrie Stoddart-Smith slam David Seymour on compulsory Te Reo Maori

Green candidate Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party candidate Carrie Stoddart-Smith fought back against ACT leader David Seymour on the issue of making Te Reo Maori compulsory in schools. 

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".
The ACT leader asked, "how many people love maths because of their experience at school?"

Ms Swarbrick hit back saying, "Te Reo is not maths". 

Mr Seymour said if Te Reo was compulsory, "you're actually going to end up with low quality results" due to there not being enough people to teach the subject. 

"You can actually damage a language through compulsion."

More content from the TVNZ Young Voters Debate

Host Jack Tame asked the panel who they voted for back when they were still teenagers.
The Act Party leader fired up over the free education policy at the young voters debate.
Here are just a few policies the parties have on how they would structure the education system in New Zealand.

Election policy comparison - education: What the major political parties will do for you

01:41

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.


01:48
New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.


 
