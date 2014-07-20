 

Te Reo Maori compulsory by 2030 - Greens commit to our native language

The Green Party wants all primary school children to be learning Te Reo Maori by 2030.

Leader James Shaw made the announcement alongside a hikoi to Parliament this morning, marking 45 years to the day since the Maori Language petition was delivered.

Mr Shaw says they will establish a taskforce to implement Te Reo Maori as a core curriculum subject in all public primary and secondary schools from year 1 to year 10 by 2030.

A targeted strategy will be developed with incentives and scholarships to drive teacher recruitment.

"We will build teacher capacity and through a staggered approach to implement universal te reo learning for all students," Mr Shaw said today.

"Te Reo Maori is the first language spoken in Aotearoa, and is fundamental part of our identity as New Zealanders, giving us pride on the world stage."

