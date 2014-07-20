Te Reo Maori compulsory by 2030 - Greens commit to our native language

The Green Party wants all primary school children to be learning Te Reo Maori by 2030.

Leader James Shaw made the announcement alongside a hikoi to Parliament this morning, marking 45 years to the day since the Maori Language petition was delivered.

Mr Shaw says they will establish a taskforce to implement Te Reo Maori as a core curriculum subject in all public primary and secondary schools from year 1 to year 10 by 2030.

A targeted strategy will be developed with incentives and scholarships to drive teacher recruitment.

"We will build teacher capacity and through a staggered approach to implement universal te reo learning for all students," Mr Shaw said today.