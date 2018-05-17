 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Te Reo Maori card game offers fresh approach to learning names and pronunciation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A new card game designed to help people learn and pronounce te reo place names lands in New Zealand schools and workplaces in the coming weeks.

Tommy Kapai Wilson is set to roll out a whanau friendly board game designed to entertain and educate.

Tommy Kapai Wilson is set to roll out a whanau friendly board game designed to entertain and educate.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The creator of Koha Tommy Kapai Wilson hopes it will help normalise Māori language in homes, offices and schools, and eventually prisons and government departments.

School principals were positive about the first prototype of Koha, which the Tauranga writer designed three years ago with his good friend, the late Awanuiārangi Black.

That version of the game pertained to marae, iwi (tribes) and hapū (sub-tribes) within the Bay of Plenty region.

The new version focuses on learning te reo place names and their correct pronunciation for regions all around the country,

The game's format could be adapted to other indigenous cultures around the world, Kapai Wilson says.

"I was on a walkabout with my Aboriginal brothers… and we visited the first Aboriginal college that teaches their indigenous language in the mainstream. And that was just a lightning rod moment for me, to see there is an opportunity to build on. The challenge in Australia is they've got 200 dialects. I'm only looking at the translation of the places where the people live, so this is not about going deep into the Aboriginal culture, but it’s a window opening up to the culture through a game."

Koha represents a fresh approach to learning, Kapai Wilson says.

"I didn't want to do the 'same ole same ole', because some of those education [strategy] plans still sit on shelves. I was trying to come up with something innovative and creative where it was 'edutaining' to learn not only the reo, but the pronunciation of it and more importantly what it means and the significance of those individual iwi areas."

Koha will be available at selected offices, schools and government departments, and a retail outlet.

Kapai Wilson lives in Te Puna, Tauranga, where he runs Te Tuinga Whanau – a support organisation which helps up to 4,000 people a year who have health issues resulting from addiction and/or been displaced by homelessness.

Te Tuinga hosts a weekly soup kitchen, and earlier this year launched The Happy Puku – a catering company in which people who have helped by the organisation learn about hospitality, catering and service.

Kapai Wilson describes his role at Te Tuinga as 'Chief Imagination Officer'.

The organisation has a "dream factory" room where people are encouraged to realise their dreams.

"The kaupapa works in well with this game. It marries perfectly with the kaupapa of Te Tuinga, which means to join the community or weave together the people."

He has authored 31 children’s books, including the series Kapai the Kiwi and Cuzzies.

He is a member of Tauranga Writers Club and has been a columnist for 18 years.

- By Justine Murray

Related

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 