Te Reo Māori to be introduced to Auckland's transport network

Announcements on Auckland trains will now be spoken in Te Reo Māori as well as English.
The bilingual move is a first for the Auckland transport network and comes as demand for Māori language classes reaches an all-time high.
There are currently thousands of Kiwis on waiting lists to get into Te Reo Māori classes.
From tomorrow all welcome and safety messages on Auckland trains will be in both English and te reo.
Auckland Transport is working with other providers so Māori can be used on the city's buses and ferries too.
