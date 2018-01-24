'Te Reo Māori is becoming more and more important' - new appointments to te reo board 'crucial' in revitalisation

Source:
New appointments to the board which provides independent advice about issues and supporting Te Reo Māori are "crucial in the on-going revitalisation" of the language, said Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta.
Charisma Rangipunga, who was part of the advisory group that reviewed the Māori Language Bill, was reappointed as the deputy chair of the te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori Board and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Māori) at Victoria University Professor Rawinia Higgins was made chair.
"Both appointments will be crucial in the on-going revitalisation of Te Reo Māori across Aotearoa," Ms Mahuta said.
"Te Reo Māori is becoming more and more important as a lot more New Zealanders - non-Māori are speaking te reo because they know it's how they can engage with the Māori economy.
"These appointments are nationally crucial to that process."
