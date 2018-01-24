 

'Te Reo Māori is becoming more and more important' - new appointments to te reo board 'crucial' in revitalisation

New appointments to the board which provides independent advice about issues and supporting Te Reo Māori are "crucial in the on-going revitalisation" of the language, said Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta.

Nanaia Mahuta at Ratana Pa being interviewed by Te Karere

Source: Te Karere

Charisma Rangipunga, who was part of the advisory group that reviewed the Māori Language Bill, was reappointed as the deputy chair of the te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori Board and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Māori) at Victoria University Professor Rawinia Higgins was made chair.

"Both appointments will be crucial in the on-going revitalisation of Te Reo Māori across Aotearoa," Ms Mahuta said. 

"Te Reo Māori is becoming more and more important as a lot more New Zealanders - non-Māori are speaking te reo because they know it's how they can engage with the Māori economy.

"These appointments are nationally crucial to that process."

