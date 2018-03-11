 

Te Puni Kokiri set to release first te reo Maori netball app

Te Puni Kokiri are launching a first ever Maori language netball app, 'Puni Reo Poitarawhiti', designed to bring te reo Maori to life at the netball courts.

Senior adviser, Eruera Lee-Morgan spoke to 1NEW's online saying, "in essence the device is about mobilising and activating our people to increase the outtake of te reo Maori via sports and specifically in this case in netball." 

Mr Morgan says, in an age where a lot of our younger demographic are under the age of 24 there is no better opportunity to releasing an app that is interactive and relevant to where a lot of youth are, which is the sports realm.

By targeting sports with high family involvement, Te Puni Kokiri believe there is potential for the up-take of such an app.

"You could take this model and roll it out across all sports codes," said Mr Lee-Morgan.

The app is designed not only for youth but for the engagment of family who support from the sideline. 

Included in the app are useful phrases that can be used throughout a game by players, umpires and supporters on the side with with guided audio to help with pronunciation.

It also has games where users can be tested which is the fun interactivity aspect of the app.

In a time where statistics show a decline in the number of te reo Maori speakers, this app will assist the creation of sports as Maori language domains.  

'Puni Reo Poitarawhiti' will be launched this week during ASB Polyfest in Manukau which is the largest secondary school Polynesian festival in the world, attracting more than 90,000 people.

By Eden More.

