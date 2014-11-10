Te Papa makes it onto TripAdvisor's top 25 museums in the world list

The national museum of New Zealand, Te Papa, has beaten out some stiff competition to make it into TripAdvisor's top 25 museums of the world.

Te Papa in Wellington

TripAdvisor, one of the world's leading travel sites, announced reviewers' picks for the top museums as part of its annual Travellers' Choice Awards this week.

The Wellington based museum came in at 19 on the list, joining such illustrious company as The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Winter Palace in St. Petersburg and London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Te Papa Chief Executive Geraint Martin says: "This list puts us in very fine company globally and it’s a great acknowledgment. Our visitors' experience is one of our greatest motivators so this vote from the global community is fantastic feedback."

Te Papa has made it onto the list four years in a row, but this year's accolade is the museum's highest finish.