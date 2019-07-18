Te Papa chief behind controversial restructure resigns

The Te Papa chief executive, who managed the museum’s controversial restructure, will step down at the end of the year.

Geraint Martin announced today he would step down as chief executive of the museum.

Te Papa’s restructure under Mr Martin saw job cuts to natural history and humanities collections managers, including world-leading mollusc expert Bruce Marshall. The move sparked reaction from international scientists.

It was a move Te Papa said was part of its modernisation resulting from new technology. The roles were replaced with a number of lower-paid roles.

He also oversaw the opening of Te Papa’s new gallery, Toi Art, in 2017 and Te Taiao Nature exhibition in 2019.

Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum in his nearly three years as chief executive.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the team leading Te Papa. It is a truly special place, and my time at the museum will always be a highlight of my career,” Mr Martin said.

Te Papa Board Chair Dame Fran Wilde acknowledged Mr Martin’s achievements in the role.

“Geraint took up his role at a time when Te Papa faced a number of issues, including the need to upgrade vital infrastructure and an organisational structure that required some re-shaping,” she said.