Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony

A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up Te Mata Peak on Saturday afternoon and felt intimidated as the Mongrel Mob held what was believed to be a patching ceremony on the summit.

Video posted on Facebook shows a large group wearing Mongrel Mob jackets in the car park on the mountain near Hastings. In the video a man is making a speech in a loud voice, and at one point members of the group call out a chant and hold up their arms in salute.

Councillor Damon Harvey says he has been told locals and tourists were prevented from driving or walking up Te Mata Peak on Saturday afternoon and that it could have been for a patching ceremony.

"I was contacted by a concerned resident last night, who had been speaking to some visitors to Hawke’s Bay that had felt intimidated and told to turn back around and not go to the top of the peak," Mr Harvey said in a statement issued by a public relations company.

Mr Harvey said he was also told police were in attendance, but didn’t stop the event.

"The tourists were shocked that this could happen in public and felt intimidated. If they were holding a patching ceremony, then that’s totally unacceptable. I walk and ride up there regularly, as do many family and friends, it needs to remain a safe place."

Te Mata Park should not be closed off to the public so that new members can be welcomed into a gang, he said.

Mr Harvey said Te Mata Peak Road is a public road and if any other group or organisation wanted to use both the road access and the summit car park, they would have to seek prior-approval from the council, which would also require public notification.

"It seems none of the protocols of holding an event were followed and at the end of the day, I don’t think this is the type of activity we want in such a high profile public space."

Te Mata Park is a family-friendly environment that is one of New Zealand’s most visited and photographed landscapes, Mr Harvey said.

"Council, gang leaders and New Zealand Police need to meet and resolve this before it gets too out of hand."

Mr Harvey said he has heard a similar event taking place in January.

Te Mata Peak Trust Manager Emma Buttle told 1 NEWS that's correct.

"It is not the first time we have experienced this on Te Mata Peak. I believe there was another incident in February," she said in a statement to 1 NEWS.

"The road towards the summit was closed for a short duration as well. There was a police presence at the top. Whilst the land is owned by Te Mata Park Trust, the road itself is owned by HDC," Ms Buttle said.

"The police are handling this, and will be keeping us informed of their progress," she said.

Police have confirmed a group of gang members congregated on Te Mata Peak on Saturday evening.