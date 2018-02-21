 

Te Karere celebrates 35 years of broadcast today

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983 – all four minutes of it!
Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983 – all four minutes of it!

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

