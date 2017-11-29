Te Aroha hosting mass vow renewal ceremony to celebrate Royal wedding

A mass vow renewal ceremony will be taking place in Te Aroha this weekend to coincide with the royal wedding.

The ceremony will be celebrating love as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

"We are so privileged to live here in Te Aroha, beneath the mountain of love," she said.

Ms Thompson said the ceremony will bring communities together. The ceremony will have a band playing as well as a royal procession with lookalikes playing the royal family, including a Prince Harry and a Meghan Markle.

The army will be escorting the lookalike royal family, followed by a royal picnic and release of a load of pigeons.

There will also be a 12-seater carriage train that children ride on.

Ms Thompson said the event starts on Thursday with a visit to the rest home, the community hospital and the town to promote the big event on Saturday.