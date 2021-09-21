Te Anau looking to make daylight saving time permanent

On Sunday, the time will come to say goodbye to an hour of sleep as we welcome daylight saving.

The tradition of switching the clocks is loathed by some, however.



In the small South Island town of Te Anau, they're planning on sticking to summertime hours - forever.



Visit Fiordland manager Stu Cordelle told Seven Sharp it's hoped it will "encourage people to come visit this part of the world and really find out what it's all about down here" following a tough tourism dry spell for the area.



Southern Lakes Helicopters' Snow Mullally says people looking to book flights to the Southland town shouldn't run into any difficulties with the change to daylight saving time.

"All they've got to do, as I said, is just come here a day earlier so they've got plenty of time, obviously, to do the activities that we want them to do here and spend a bit more extra money here to get the town going again," he said.

The town's new slogan will be Welcome to Te Anau Time.