TODAY |

Te Anau looking to make daylight saving time permanent

Source:  Seven Sharp

On Sunday, the time will come to say goodbye to an hour of sleep as we welcome daylight saving.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand welcomes daylight saving this Sunday, but Te Anau wants it year-round. Source: Seven Sharp

The tradition of switching the clocks is loathed by some, however. 

In the small South Island town of Te Anau, they're planning on sticking to summertime hours - forever. 

Visit Fiordland manager Stu Cordelle told Seven Sharp it's hoped it will "encourage people to come visit this part of the world and really find out what it's all about down here" following a tough tourism dry spell for the area.

Southern Lakes Helicopters' Snow Mullally says people looking to book flights to the Southland town shouldn't run into any difficulties with the change to daylight saving time.

Daylight saving Source: istock.com

"All they've got to do, as I said, is just come here a day earlier so they've got plenty of time, obviously, to do the activities that we want them to do here and spend a bit more extra money here to get the town going again," he said.

The town's new slogan will be Welcome to Te Anau Time.

Watch the Seven Sharp feature in the video above to find out more.

New Zealand
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland man allegedly travelled to Christchurch to pick up caravan
2
Police appeal for sightings of missing Dunedin woman
3
Family member of man whose daughters were killed in Timaru arriving in NZ
4
Visitor who evaded security at North Shore Hospital has Covid
5
Police looking into report student flew from Auckland to Dunedin without exemption
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Dramatic rescue after paraglider crashes into Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay

Exclusive: Taxpayers fork out over $125k in legal aid for New Lynn terrorist

Vandals trash Wānaka tiny homes

Police appeal for sightings of missing Dunedin woman