Taylor Swift announces one-off NZ show, tickets go on sale next week

Ten-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift will be returning to New Zealand shores late next year.
After announcing tour dates across the US and Europe, the singer has today announced see will tour both Australia and New Zealand.
Swift will play at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Friday November 9.
The "Repuatation Stadium Tour" celebrates her sixth studio album, which is the world's biggest selling album of 2017.
Tickets for the Auckland show will go on sale on December 15.
