Taxpayers foot $80,000 bill for Speaker's defamation case

Taxpayers have forked out almost $80,000 over Speaker Trevor Mallard’s defamation case, after he made an allegation against a person at Parliament last year.
Source: 1 NEWS
Mr Mallard is defending the case.
Today, Mr Mallard released the cost to date - $79,979.
"I have received an inquiry as to the costs to date to the Parliament Service in the defamation action.
"Costs are paid on a similar basis to that for a Minister of the Crown under an arrangement approved by Hon Anne Tolley, Deputy Speaker."
Ongoing costs to the Speaker related to the case will be paid by the taxpayer.