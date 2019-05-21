TODAY |

Taxpayers foot $80,000 bill for Speaker's defamation case

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Taxpayers have forked out almost $80,000 over Speaker Trevor Mallard’s defamation case, after he made an allegation against a person at Parliament last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Mallard is defending the case.

Today, Mr Mallard released the cost to date - $79,979.

"I have received an inquiry as to the costs to date to the Parliament Service in the defamation action.

"Costs are paid on a similar basis to that for a Minister of the Crown under an arrangement approved by Hon Anne Tolley, Deputy Speaker."

Ongoing costs to the Speaker related to the case will be paid by the taxpayer.

New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Of 2159 people who left managed isolation, 71 refused to have Covid-19 test - Ministry of Health
2
Health Minister's Wikipedia page edited after awkward Dr Bloomfield press conference
3
Raw video: Dramatic scenes as police bring fleeing driver to a halt in Hamilton, rubber burns on road
4
New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation
5
Dr Bloomfield wanted NZ to stay in Level 2 for longer, documents reveal
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:02

Govt gives $25 million funding boost for conservation tourism

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks from Queenstown

Popular Mount Maunganui shopping strip hit by vandals

Man charged over 'attempted abduction' of child walking to school in South Auckland