Taxpayers foot $80,000 bill for Speaker's defamation case

Taxpayers have forked out almost $80,000 over Speaker Trevor Mallard’s defamation case, after he made an allegation against a person at Parliament last year.

Mr Mallard is defending the case.

Today, Mr Mallard released the cost to date - $79,979.

"I have received an inquiry as to the costs to date to the Parliament Service in the defamation action.

"Costs are paid on a similar basis to that for a Minister of the Crown under an arrangement approved by Hon Anne Tolley, Deputy Speaker."