Taxi ride to Auckland Airport quicker but more costly through Waterview Tunnel warns driver

While Auckland's Waterview Tunnel came through its first major test by easily handling Monday mornings rush hour traffic, people using taxi's to travel to the airport might find a nasty surprise when it comes to their wallets.

There were concerns traffic would grind to a halt under the wheels of weekday motorists.
The trip to Auckland Airport using the tunnel will be faster, but also more expensive, due to tariff structures that charge by distance instead of time.

One happy taxi driver told 1 NEWS that he enjoyed using the new tunnel saying: "It was a pleasure, 20 minutes from Massey to get to the airport, fantastic.

"No traffic, no hold up, no lights."

He said a trip from Massey to the airport would usually take 30-35 minutes, so was 15 minutes faster using the new tunnel.

It isn't all good news for commuters though, with one taxi operator warning: "It will be quicker but will cost them around $10 or $12 extra, because of the distance."

With Auckland road-users still getting used to the new route it may be a week or two before the Waterview Tunnel can be called a traffic easing success or a flop.

