Taxi driver hospitalised after allegedly being stabbed with a screwdriver in South Auckland last night

A taxi driver was allegedly stabbed with what is believed to be a screwdriver after he dropped off two passengers in Otara last night.

Police officer Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to Preston Rd at approximately 11:20pm, with an ambulance taking the driver to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.

The taxi driver was dropping two passengers off at a property when the incident occurred.

Initial indications are that one of the passengers went inside while the other told the driver to get out of the car and then stabbed him, police say.

The taxi driver escaped on foot and called police.