Tax on sugary foods no 'magic cure' for obesity, Judith Collins says

Judith Collins is doubling down on comments she made about obesity, saying taxing sugary foods won't cure the problem.

Yesterday, the National Party leader told media that Kiwis shouldn't blame the "system" for obesity, because it is “generally” a weakness that people need to take personal responsibility for.

"I think that the more that we tell people that they can't take control of their lives the less likely they are to take control of their lives and I think it is really wrong to say to people that they can't take control of their health when there actually are mechanisms to do it," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

Collins compared obesity to smoking tobacco.

She also said there's been decades of people being told to listen to experts, but issues like diabetes has only worsened.

"We understand that there are some situations where people simply can't because of various other health issues, but actually most people can take some control of their lives.

"I stand by National Party principles of personal responsibility and helping people to find that personal responsibility and that courage to make their own decisions."

Collins said tax won't cure the problem, but it would instead make people think there is a "magic cure".

"There used to be a day before the diet industry, people actually weren't that fat then. You start telling people there is an easy fix to everything, whether it's a wealth tax to save poverty, stop poverty, whether there's something like that that's going to come in stop something bad happening - no it's not.

"This country needs a real shot in the arm and that's actually around the economy, around getting into work, about not telling ourselves we can't do something to grow out economy, to be happier in ourselves. We can do this.

"The better way is not constantly saying we all have to be victims. No, everybody is born, I believe this intently, with free choice."

