Tax hike for trusts being considered if avoidance prevalent, says Revenue Minister David Parker

The Government could increase the tax rate for trusts if people use them to avoid the new top income tax rate, Revenue Minister David Parker says.

David Parker. Source: rnz.co.nz

Debate on legislation introducing a rate of 39 per cent for people earning over $180,000 a year will begin tonight.

It is expected the bill will pass through all stages this week.

Trusts pay a 33 per cent tax on income. Heading into the House for question time this afternoon, Parker told reporters the Government would be keeping an eye on whether people were using the 33 per cent trust rate as a loophole.

"Well, we're going to monitor it - if that behaviour becomes apparent then we'll move to increase the trust rate to stop that being used as an avoidance loophole," he said.

Parker was reluctant to repeat the comments following question time, saying the Government had not "taken those decisions".