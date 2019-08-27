TODAY |

Tax cut election promise not ruled out by National

1 NEWS
A tax cut promise from National is not off the table in Election 2020. 

National launched its economic policy discussion document yesterday, pledging to "set a bonfire" on regulations and raise the retirement age.

Its economic spokesperson Paul Goldsmith was asked on TVNZ1's Q+A if the party would offer income tax cuts in Election 2020. 

"We haven’t ruled that out," he replied. 

"What we’ve said so far is we’re going to adjust the rates for inflation, because every year the Government nibbles a little bit more for inflation."

National announced in January it would bring in a 'rolling tax', linking income tax brackets to inflation and adjusting taxes every three years in line with the cost of living.

Mr Goldsmith said any announcement on income taxes would be later in the campaign. 

"We've got to wait and see what the landscape is," he said. 

"We certainly know that when we left government in 2017, we left the government with big surpluses. We have a bad feeling, if we get in next year, we won’t be inheriting big surpluses."

In the 2017 Budget, the previous National Government planned to increase the bottom three tax brackets. It was reversed by the current Government and reallocated through the families package. 

Q+A is on TVNZ1 on Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Jack Tame interviews Paul Goldsmith on their new economic policy plan, on August 26. Source: Q+A
