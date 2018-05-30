TODAY |

Tax break-seeking tobacco giant doubles down on claim it wants to help get Kiwi smokers off cigarettes

US tobacco giant Philip Morris is continuing to try and convince Kiwis to switch to its smoke free products.

The company said yesterday it intends to phase out selling cigarettes in New Zealand but is calling for a tax break on smoke free tobacco stick products it sells.

Philip Morris International, owner of the Marlboro brand, spent $6.8 billion transforming its business from one that sells cigarettes to one that will eventually sell only smoke free tobacco sticks designed to be heated inside an electronic device instead of burned.

Today, the company reiterated their "unconditional commitment" to have cigarettes replaced by less harmful alternatives in New Zealand as soon as possible, following yesterday’s renewed debate on how to truly achieve a smoke-free country.

"Let’s be absolutely clear: we are seriously committed to replace cigarettes as soon as possible and support regulation that accelerates positive change to the benefit of adult smokers, public health and society at large,” Philip Morris New Zealand general manager, James Williams said.

Yesterday, Jacinda Ardern slammed the tobacco giant for not being "genuine" in their concern for Kiwis' health.

"If they were genuine about it, they can choose to stop selling cigarettes," Ms Ardern told media in Christchurch yesterday.

Ms Ardern says the Government has acknowledged the new and emerging market of vaping, and are keeping a close eye on the evidence based around it.

She says there are certain health benefits when someone transitions from smoking to vaping but adds that "tax breaks don’t have to be their sole motivating factor I would’ve hoped."

"Excuse my cynicism towards a company that is for a number of years made an extraordinary amount of money on cigarettes," she said.

