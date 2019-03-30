TODAY |

Tauranga's controversial begging bylaw may be thrown out, despite claims it's 'working well'

Sam Kelway
A controversial begging bylaw may be thrown out just seven months after it was imposed.

In April this year the Tauranga City Council implemented a begging bylaw, effectively banning rough sleepers and begging within five metres of any retail premise.

Today councillors voted that a bylaw is not the most appropriate way to address begging and rough sleeping.

The council will consult with the community and there will be further hearings next year.

Mainstreet manager for Greerton Village, Sally Benning, told the council the bylaw has “worked well” and people have come back and “feel much safer”.

Rough sleepers and beggars will be moved on if found within five metres of any business. Source: 1 NEWS

She told the council “we would be devastated” if the bylaw was revoked.

Downtown Tauranga chairman, Brian Berry, told the council the bylaw “did send a message” but the CBD’s problems were heightened by the number of vacant shops.

Mayor Tenby Powell felt the council was confused between homelessness, rough sleeping and begging and “blurring them together”.

He said the council needed to cut to the chase, and make a decision so the council can move forward “to develop a plan to look after our homeless”.

The begging bylaw is expected to remain in place until early next year.

It will mean beggars and the homeless won’t be allowed within five metres of retail areas. Source: 1 NEWS
