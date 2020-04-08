Tauranga school girl delighted Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy deemed essential by PM

A nine-year-old Tauranga school girl who wrote to the Prime Minister asking if the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were still allowed to work during lockdown is over the moon at her reply.

Lucinda Finnimore, from Whakamarama, had penned a letter to Jacinda Ardern asking if the two would still be allowed to "go into other people's bubbles this Easter."

Lucinda's letter to Jacinda Ardern about the Easter Bunny Source: Supplied

Much to her delight, Ms Ardern replied during her weekly post-cabinet press conference on Monday saying the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy would be working.

"You'll be pleased to know we consider both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to be essential workers," she said.

Lucinda says she was surprised to have a response from the Prime Minister but it was a very "important question" that needed to be answered.

"Well I had an important question if the Easter Bunny was going to be coming…because we have our own bubbles and we are not allowed to go in to each others bubbles so I was wondering if the Easter Bunny was allowed.”