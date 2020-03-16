TODAY |

Tauranga resthome resident battling breast cancer goes skydiving for 82nd birthday

Source:  1 NEWS

A Tauranga rest home resident battling breast cancer has celebrated her 82nd birthday with a skydive.

Jennifer is giving younger thrill seekers a run for their money. Source: Seven Sharp

Jennifer Mundy was joined by her grandson Finn and fellow rest home resident Shirley Bolvin, who is also 82. It was Ms Bolvin’s third skydive.

“I’m making the most of whatever time I’ve got left,” Ms Mundy told Seven Sharp.

Ms Mundy sadly lost her grandson Harrison when he was 11 years old. He died of a rare spinal cancer.

“He was a beautiful boy, such a gentle loving boy,” she said.

She fundraises for the Cancer Society in memory of Harrison and says the skydive was for him.

Her advice for anyone else having their own struggles with cancer: “Stay as well as you can as long as you can. Stay strong, stay positive and stay with us and be happy.

“You just have to make the most of it.”

