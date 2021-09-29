Tauranga residents urged to get tested after Covid wastewater result



People in Tauranga are being urged to get a test following a Covid-positive wastewater result.

ESR wastewater testing detected a positive result from a sample collected on September 23, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at the 1pm briefing on Tuesday.

Bloomfield said unexpected wastewater results can be due to a "recovered case there who is excreting viral fragments or an undetected acute case".

Maungatapu Aerial View, Tauranga. Source: istock.com

He said usual protocols would be to wait for a second test but given the outbreak relates to the Delta outbreak in Auckland, health officials are "appealing" to those in the region to get a test if symptomatic or have visited a location of interest.



So far only several hundred people have been swabbed in the Bay of Plenty with just a slight increase on normal daily testing numbers in Tauranga.



Testing capacity has been extended since the wastewater result was reported.

